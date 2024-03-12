Fundraising event brings over $10k to Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter, sponsors FREE adoptions now through March 16

During the Friends of the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter’s recent fundraiser, hosted by national nonprofit organization Jordan’s Way, LLC, the community was able to raise over $10,000 for the local animal shelter.

Due to the massive amounts of funds raised, Friends of the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter have sponsored ALL adoption fees from March 8-16, 2024. Everyone is invited to come meet their new best friend during their FREE adoption event!

Since beginning their nationwide tour in January of 2021, Jordan’s Way, LLC., has helped raised close to $8 million in much needed funds for shelters and rescues across the United States. Rotonda began the organization after his dog Jordan, a shelter dog for 3.5 years, passed away. “After she passed, I made it my life’s mission to honor her legacy by helping overlooked shelter animals get the attention they deserve,” reads a statement from Rotonda. Not only has Jordan’s Way, LLC. raised millions of dollars for shelter animals nationwide, they have also influence thousands of animal adoptions, helping furry friends in need find their forever homes. See photos from the Terrebonne Parish fundraising event here.

Community members can continue to help Rotonda’s cause and the animals at the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter by donating to the local shelter or adopting a pet into a loving home. See a list and photos of adoptable dogs, cats, and more here.