Funeral procession for Sgt. Nick Pepper to travel through Thibodaux to Choctaw today

Terrebonne General honors March Terrebonne Outstanding Scholar & Distinguished Athletes
April 5, 2023
Terrebonne Parish All Star 9/10 Girls Basketball wins first place in National Tournament
April 5, 2023
The funeral procession for our fallen hero, Sergeant Nicholas Pepper, will begin sometime after 11 a.m. – following funeral services at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral on Wednesday, April 5. This procession will travel north on Canal Blvd. and continue onto LA 20, turning right onto Choctaw Road and continuing to St. James Chapel Mausoleum.
For more funeral arrangement info, click here: https://www.houmatimes.com/obituaries/sgt-nick-n-pepper/
Please note there will be heavy traffic and delays if you are traveling in this area during this time. Sheriff Webre and the LPSO family thank you in advance for your patience as we carry our brother to his final resting place.
As a reminder, a memorial fund has been established for those seeking to contribute to the Pepper family. You can donate online here: https://bit.ly/nickpepperfund
Mary Ditch
Mary Ditch

Related posts

April 5, 2023

LDI Unveils Comprehensive Market Reforms to Strengthen Housing Stock and Stabilize Market

Read more