Funeral procession for Sgt. Nick Pepper to travel through Thibodaux to Choctaw today

The funeral procession for our fallen hero, Sergeant Nicholas Pepper, will begin sometime after 11 a.m. – following funeral services at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral on Wednesday, April 5. This procession will travel north on Canal Blvd. and continue onto LA 20, turning right onto Choctaw Road and continuing to St. James Chapel Mausoleum.

Please note there will be heavy traffic and delays if you are traveling in this area during this time. Sheriff Webre and the LPSO family thank you in advance for your patience as we carry our brother to his final resting place.