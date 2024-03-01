Gala Goes 80s Prom Queen and King Crowned

The Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center Gala goes somewhere new every year, and in 2024, guests traveled back in time for a totally radical 80s Prom! On February 29, 2024, The Gala went 80s – bringing the community together to raise vital funding to support patients and families facing cancer here in the Bayou Region.

Guests dressed in their best 80s attire and gathered at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center in Houma to enjoy delicious food, creative cocktails, and a beautiful silent auction. In addition, the Queen and King of the Prom Court was announced. A total of six local contestants fundraised in the community, and the man and woman who raised the most money for Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center were crowned King and Queen of The Gala during the event. Jenna Parra and Pete Benoit were crowned Queen and King of the Gala raising $10,120.61 and $12,238.35 respectively. Collectively the court raised over $37,000 for Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center!