GALLERY: Community celebrated the return of the Bayou Dularge Cajun Fair!

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic and Hurricane Ida, the Bayou Dularge Knights of Columbus celebrated the return of the Bayou Dularge Cajun Fair, garnering large crowds for a weekend of family fun and Cajun cuisine, amusement rides, and a live auction.

The fair returned with 16 new amusement rides including a carousel, ferris wheel, and roller coasters. Guests hit the dance floor to music by DJ Rhett, Chase Tyler Band, RouGaRou Too, Junior and Sumtin’ Sneaky, and the Caniacs. In addition to traditional carnival food, Knights of Columbus served homemade Cajun dishes, including fried oysters, fried catfish, fried shrimp poboys, chicken on a stick, fair burgers, french fries, and smoked ribs.

All proceeds from the annual event will benefit the Knights of Columbus in their efforts to provide continuous support to churches, schools, and recreational centers in Dularge.