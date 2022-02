Yesterday, on a beautiful but tad bit chilly Saturday, the United Way for South Louisiana hosted their famous Soup-er Bowl event! 23 teams put their best soups forward for a hungry crowd and a great cause!

First Place went to the Rah-ka-Chaz; Second Place to Bound N Funn; Third Place to South Louisiana Bank!

People’s Choice was awarded to Rah-ka-Chaz. Manuel Merlos Philanthropic Award went to Hache Gratons.