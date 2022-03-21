Gallery: Irish Italian Parade Returned to Houma

Hundreds of people filled the streets of Houma wearing green on Sunday, celebrating the annual Irish Italian Parade for the first time in two years. The parade started at Westside Blvd. and followed the traditional Mardi Gras parade route ending at Town Hall.

The Houma Irish Italian Parading Club handing out 42,000 cabbages, 54,000 red potatoes, 61,000 yellow onions, 10,000 bell peppers, 6,800 turnips, 6,500 pineapples, 30,000 bananas, 40,000 jumbo carrots, 6,900 apples, 15,400 oranges, and 32,000 lemons.

Harline Morvant said her family packed their cars and traveled two hours to attend the parade in celebration of her 15th birthday. “It’s amazing! This is how I celebrate my birthday every year, I’m so happy it’s back,” said Morvant. “Every year we come with a big group of 25 people and we have a blast.”

The Morvant family filled their baskets with carrots, onions, potatoes, oatmeal pies, and ramen noodles. They were planning to use the delicious throws to have a birthday feast. “We caught a lot of vegetables, we’re going to load the truck up, head home, and cook a big birthday feast,” Morvant added.