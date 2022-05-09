GALLERY: Lafourche Parish School District Recognizes May Awards

Smalls Sliders Thibodaux Grand Opening is Monday, May 16
May 9, 2022

Lana Verdin-Central Lafourche High School Placed in Literary Rally contest-1st in District-AG III. © LPSD

Congratulations to all of the May Lafourche Parish School District Award Recognitions!

 



STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

© Smalls Sliders

May 9, 2022

Smalls Sliders Thibodaux Grand Opening is Monday, May 16

Read more