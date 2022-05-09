GALLERY: Lafourche Parish School District Recognizes May Awards

Smalls Sliders Thibodaux Grand Opening is Monday, May 16May 9, 2022
Congratulations to all of the May Lafourche Parish School District Award Recognitions!
John Ryan Danos-North Larose Elementary
1st Place in Individual Economics Project at the Regional & State level. ©LPSD
Toni Arnold-Lockport Middle School
4-H-1st Place at State & Regional Competition. © LPSD
Madelyn Fossum-Lockport Middle School
4-H- 1st at State & Regional Competition. © LPSD
Matthew Richard-Lockport Middle School
4-H-1st & Overall Grand Champion at Regional Competition. © LPSD
Blakely Falgout-Lockport Middle School
4-H-3rd at Regional Competition. © LPSD
Kade Richard-Lockport Middle School
4-H-3rd at Regional Competition. © LPSD
Kristen Richard-Central Lafourche High School
Named “4-H Club Parish Champion”, 1st in State and selected to the 21/22 Stat 4-H Citizen Board. © LPSD
Lana Verdin-Central Lafourche High School
Placed in Literary Rally contest-1st in District-AG III. © LPSD
Skyler Morris-Thibodaux High School
Placed in the Literary Rally contest-1st in District & State-Agriscience I. © LPSD
Dawson Green-Thibodaux High School
Overall “Fan Favorite” for THS Indoor Percussion & 1st Place Gold Medalist Snare Drum Champion. © LPSD
Christopher Olds-Central Lafourche High School
Achieved “High Point Score” in the State’s 1st ever Environmental & Natural Resources Career Development Event. © LPSD
Lafourche Bassmasters Team-(Jace Andras, Levi Thibodaux) Thibodaux High School-
won Louisiana State Trail Championship for Louisiana High School Bass Fishing Organization. © LPSD
North Larose Elementary-1st Place Regional Social Studies Fair in History Category. (Elijah Griffin, Ella Grace Griffin, Teresa Dominique). © LPSD
Golden Meadow Middle School Quiz Bowl students placed 2nd in the SLQB tournament and will be competing at the National Academic Championship on Memorial Day weekend to compete on the National level.
8th Grade: James Billiot, Josh Guidry, Wes Guidry, Tommy Verdin
7th Grade: Herman Guidry, Makenzie Hebert, Phoebe Hillman
6th Grade: Porter Bouziga, Gunner Felarise, Sebastian Sanamo.
© LPSD
Larose-Cut Off Middle School (Macailah Bienvenu & Noah Smith) placed 1st at the Louisiana State Social Studies Fair in the History Group. © LPSD
Lockport Middle School FFA Competition at Regionals.
1st Place/Top Middle FFA Poultry Team: Anthony Plaisance, Madelyn Fossum, Zayle Falgout, Blakely Falgout. © LPSD
Central Lafourche High School FFA placed 1st at Regionals in the FFA’s Area IV Career Development event in Poultry Judging.
Team: Kyra Keller, Leilah, Keller, Braelynn Rodriguez, Clay Pitre. © LPSD
Central Lafourche High School FFA placed 2nd at Regionals in the FFA Area IV Career Development in Milk Quality & Products.
Team: Gracie Foret, Mollie Boudreaux, Gaige Vargas, Jaiden Porche, Trey Martinez. © LPSD
Central Lafourche High School FFA placed 3rd at the State’s FFA Environmental and Natural Resources Career Development Event.
Team: Christopher Olds, Myra Ledet, Victoria Todaro, Jude Oliva, Trey Martinez. © LPSD
Thibodaux High School FFA placed 1st in Regionals.
Floriculture Team: Natali Barnes, Riley Rivere, Cohen Cunningham, Mariyah Hayes. © LPSD
Thibodaux High School FFA placed 1st in Regionals.
Vet Science Team: Sophie Knoblock, Claire Clement, Skyler Morris, Ellie Hymel. © LPSD
Thibodaux High School FFA placed 1st in Regionals.
Meat Evaluations Team: Carson Hotard, Charles Clement, Kamari Dunbar, Bob Bourgeois. © LPSD
Thibodaux High School FFA placed 1st in Regionals.
Poultry Team: Brooke Landry, Hayden Molaison, Braden Tabor, Meadow Folse. © LPSD
Central Lafourche High School FFA placed 3rd at Regionals in the FFA’s Area IV Career Development Event in Nursery Landscape.
Team: Christopher Olds, Jayda Phillips, Autumn Hymel, Nate Bellanger. © LPSD