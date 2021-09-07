Gallery: Senator Cassidy Tours Hurricane Ida Damage in Lafourche

Today, U.S. Senator Dr. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) toured the damage caused by Hurricane Ida in Lafourche Parish, including Galliano, Golden Meadow and other parts of the parish.

He also met with local officials, visiting Lafourche Parish Emergency Operations Center in Mathews, a food and distribution center in Larose and the Port Fourchon Emergency Operations Center. With local officials, he discussed what their need to recover from Hurricane Ida. During these discussions, he offered his assistance to help their communities.

This follows Cassidy’s conversation with President Joe Biden on Friday, where he reminded the President of his commitment to support disaster supplemental assistance for southwest Louisiana to fully recover from Hurricanes Laura and Delta. On Thursday, Cassidy and the Louisiana Congressional Delegation added Hurricane Ida to the list of hurricanes from which Louisiana needs assistance. “All residents of south Louisiana must have their needs addressed,” said Cassidy. “This means Congress should pass disaster supplemental assistance to recover from Ida, Laura and Delta.” In a letter to the President on Thursday, Cassidy joined Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) and U.S. Representatives Steve Scalise (R-LA-01), Garret Graves (R-LA-06), Mike Johnson (R-LA-04), Clay Higgins (R-LA-03), Julia Letlow (R-LA-05) and Troy Carter (D-LA-02) to request Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) supplemental assistance for damage caused by Hurricanes Ida, Laura and Delta, and other hurricanes from 2020. They noted that “communities across Southwest and Central Louisiana” impacted by Laura and Delta await assistance, and now residents of southeast Louisiana need help as well.

