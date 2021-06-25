GALLERY UPDATE: Downtown Houma transformed for ‘Crawdad’ movie

Locals may have noticed some retro business signs and props going up as they recently traveled through Main Street in Houma, along with quite the car lot.

Downtown’s new look is for “Where the Crawdads Sing,” a movie set to start filming in the area next week after a weather delay for potential tropical weather last week.

Filming in Downtown Houma is now scheduled for June 28-30. Streets closures are expected on Main Street, Belanger Street and possibly Church Street. Be prepared for detours.

Based on a New York Times Best Selling novel of the same name, the film is set in the 1950-60s era. The coming-of-age mystery follows Kaya, a lonely marsh girl raised by the native land due to family abandonment, who becomes the prime suspect in the murder case of a local man she was once involved with.

It’s produced by Oscar winner and Louisiana native Reese Witherspoon and written by Lucy Alibar, writer for “Beasts of the Southern Wild,” which was filmed in the Montegut area. Directed by Olivia Newman, the movie stars Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, Daisy Edgar-Jones, David Strathairn and Jayson Warner Smith.