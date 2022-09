Effective immediately, the Galliano Pontoon Bridge is CLOSED TO VEHICULAR TRAFFIC due to a broken cable. This closure will continue until emergency repairs can be completed.

Late this morning, a vessel passing by the Galliano pontoon bridge caught itself on the winch cable and pulled it out of the winch. Mechanics are in route to assess damages. We hope to have the bridge fixed and running today. If not, our DPW department has a plan to accommodate school traffic and the game tonight.