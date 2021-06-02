Galliano woman last seen May 19 still missing, police say

Michelle Griffin of Galliano, who suffers from mental illnesses and impaired vision, is still missing, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday.

She was last seen on May 19.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or simply dial 911.

Original release:

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 42-year-old Michelle Griffin of West 135th Street in Galliano. She was last seen on May 19, 2021, on East 178th Street in Galliano walking toward East Main Street.