Garbage Collection Routes in Bayou Blue and Coteau to change starting November 1

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government announced on behalf of the Solid Waste Department that some garbage collection routes near Bayou Blue and Coteau Road will change next week. The change will even out collection points on routes and ensure all garbage is collected in a timely manner.
The department stated that starting Wednesday, November 1, 2023. The following areas will change from Tuesday/Friday collections to Wednesday/Saturday collections:
- Bayou Blue Rd from Prospect to Park Ave*
- Bayou Blue Bypass Rd
- Jean Charles Subdivision
- Coteau Rd from Prospect to Park Ave*
*Park Avenue addresses will not change collection dates.
If you think you may be affected by this change, go to tpcg.org/gis to access the GIS map of the Parish. Click Layers, then select Garbage Collection Days to view your updated collection schedule.