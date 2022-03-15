Gas Prices Continue to Inch Up, Find the Cheapest Gas in Around

Sammy Lusco
March 15, 2022
Across the country, prices at the pump are continually rising and putting a dent in motorists pockets. The average cost of regular, unleaded gas in the United States has reached $4.33 per gallon, $1.09 more than the average cost on February 15.

As of today, the average cost of fuel in Terrebonne Parish is $4.07 per gallon, with the lowest price being $3.47 per gallon. With the spike in gas prices expected to continue in the coming weeks, we’ve assembled a list of stations where you can currently find the cheapest gas in Houma and Thibodaux.



Terrebonne Parish:

  • Tunnel Express: $3.69/ Regular
  • TGS: $3.79/ Regular
  • Sam’s Club: $3.86
  • Murphy USA: $3.93/Regular
  • Chevron: $3.92/ Regular
  • Shoprite: $3.89/ Regular

Thibodaux:

  • Walmart: $3.96/ Regular
  • Murphy USA: $3.96/ Regular
  • Chevron: $3.97/ Regular
  • Jesters Court: $3.99/ Regular


