Gas Prices Rises 3.2 Percent Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis

As inflation continues to climb to an all time high, Americans are digging deeper in their pockets to fill up their tanks. Fuel prices across the U.S have risen for the eighth consecutive week, with the average gas price rising to $3.52, a 3.2 percent increase from last week.

Patrick De Haan, head of Petroleum Analysis for GasBuddy said oil and gas prices are expected to hit a record high as the Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates. “With tensions still very high that Russia may invade Ukraine, gasoline prices kept moving higher, tugged by the rising price of oil as the market concentrates on possible outcomes from the situation that could affect global oil production amidst recovering demand,” said De Haan. “The weeks ahead could be rather ugly with rising prices, especially if Russia pursues a strong-arm invasion of Ukraine.”

According to GasBuddy.com, the cheapest gas in Terrebonne Parish can be found at the following locations:

Sam’s Club- ($3.05 per gallon) : 2174 Martin Luther King Blvd.

Tunnel Express- ($3.07) : 1400 E Tunnel Blvd.

Murphy Express- ($3.10) 1841 Martin Luther Blvd.

GasBuddy compiled data from more than 11 million individual gas price reports from more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.