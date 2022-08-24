Geaux Tennis accepting registration for 2022 Fall League

Geaux Tennis Association is excited to announce it is accepting registration for its 2022 Fall League. Hosted at the Thibodaux Regional Sports Complex, the league will begin meeting on Tuesday, September 13, with matches taking place at 6 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday night until October 20, 2022.

Players will participate in a team of women and mens doubles. The cost of membership is $40 for members of Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center Sports Complex, and $50 for non-members. “Geaux Tennis Association brings together our local tennis communities from Lafourche, Terrebonne, Assumption, and St.Mary Parishes. Thibodaux Regional Sports Complex is proud to host this organization on our new 12 NCAA-standard tennis courts,” reads a statement from Geaux Tennis Association.

Registration for the Fall League can be completed online. Geaux Tennis Association is a non-profit volunteer driven organization dedicated to promoting social and competitive play to all levels of local tennis players in the Louisiana bayou region. For more information, visit Geaux Tennis on Facebook.