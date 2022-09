Geaux Vote: Important dates for Fall 2022 elections

The Registrar of Voters has provided important dates for those wishing to vote in this year’s November 8 Open Primary and December 10 Open General Elections.

NOVEMBER 8 OPEN PRIMARY

Voter Registration Deadline (in-person or by mail): October 10, 2022

Voter Registration Deadline (online at GeauxVote.com): October 18, 2022

Early Voting: October 25 – November 1, 2022 (closed Sundays) hours: 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Mail Ballot Request Deadline: November 4, 2022

Return a Voted Ballot: November 7, 2022 by 4:30 p.m.

DECEMBER 10 OPEN GENERAL

Voter Registration Deadline (in-person or by mail): November 9, 2022

Voter Registration Deadline (online at GeauxVote.com): November 19, 2022

Early Voting: November 26 – December 3, 2022 (closed Sundays) hours: 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Mail Ballot Request Deadline: December 6, 2022

Return a Voted Ballot: December 9, 2022 by 4:30 p.m.

Your sample ballot can be found on www.GeauxVote.com.