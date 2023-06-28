Geaux Vote: Important dates for Fall 2023 elections

The Terrebonne Registrar of Voters has provided important dates for those wishing to vote in this year’s October 14 Primary and November 18 General Elections.

OCTOBER 14 PRIMARY

Voter Registration Deadline (in-person or by mail): September 13, 2023

Voter Registration Deadline (online at GeauxVote.com): September 23, 2023

Early Voting: Saturday, Sept. 30 – Saturday, October 7, 2023 (closed Sundays) Hours: 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Mail Ballot Request Deadline: October 10, 2023

Return a Voted Ballot: October 13, 2023 by 4:30 p.m.

NOVEMBER 18 GENERAL

Voter Registration Deadline (in-person or by mail): October 18, 2023

Voter Registration Deadline (online at GeauxVote.com): October 28, 2023

Early Voting: Friday, Nov. 3 – Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 (closed Sundays) Hours: 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Mail Ballot Request Deadline: November 14, 2023

Return a Voted Ballot: November 17, 2023 by 4:30 p.m.

Your sample ballot can be found on www.GeauxVote.com.