The GeauxVote app and website is back up and fully functional!

“Our Voter Portal website and Geaux Vote mobile app technical issues have been resolved. To find your polling place or check your sample ballot, visit http://voterportal.sos.la.gov, use the free Geaux Vote mobile app, or call our election hotline at 800-883-2805.”

The Secretary of State’s office reports that the website hit a capacity limit on Tuesday morning. The issue has now been resolved, but users may still experience a lag or slower than usual load times.