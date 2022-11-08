Once Extinct In La., LDWF Adds 10 More Whooping Cranes To Its Growing Experimental Population
November 8, 2022
Point of Vue November 2022 – Celebrating Locals
November 8, 2022

The GeauxVote app and website is back up and fully functional!


 

“Our Voter Portal website and Geaux Vote mobile app technical issues have been resolved. To find your polling place or check your sample ballot, visit voterportal.sos.la.gov, use the free Geaux Vote mobile app, or call our election hotline at 800-883-2805.”

 

The Secretary of State’s office reports that the website hit a capacity limit on Tuesday morning. The issue has now been resolved, but users may still experience a lag or slower than usual load times.

Mary Ditch
Mary Ditch

Related posts

November 8, 2022

‘GeauxVote’ app, website experiencing technical difficulties

Read more