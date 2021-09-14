Generators and Critical Rebuilding Tools Now Available in Houma from Lowe’s Tool Rental Disaster Trailer

Local residents have a new resource in their disaster recovery efforts. Lowe’s today announced it has deployed a first-of-its-kind Lowe’s Tool Rental Disaster Response Trailer for the first time ever in the United States. The mobile unit is currently in operation at the Lowe’s store at 1592 Martin Luther King Boulevard in Houma.

Generators, water pumps, high-velocity fans, electric and gas saws, and other critical tools and equipment are now available to rent to help people get safely back into their homes and get their businesses up and running.

We want to be there for our customers when they need us most, with the right rental equipment to help them rebuild their homes and communities,” said Shannon Tucker, vice president, pro. “I am grateful for the associates from our Tool Rental business that have volunteered to travel to Louisiana to staff the trailer at Lowe’s store #596 in Houma and serve our customers and associates that have been hit hard by this devastating storm.”

Residents and business owners from Houma and the surrounding areas are invited to visit the Lowe’s Tool Rental Disaster Response Trailer for their tool and equipment needs.

The Lowe’s Tool Rental Disaster Response Trailer is in operation from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Partners include Bosch, Husqvarna, Tsurumi, FNA- Simpson, GNE – Honda, Xpower, Metabo, Werner, VP Racing Fuels, SmartEquip, AT&T, LiveView and Point of Rental.

ADDITIONAL INFO ON LOWE’S RELIEF EFFORTS:

The deployment of Lowe’s Tool Rental Disaster Response Trailer comes on the heels of Lowe’s larger Hurricane Ida recovery efforts, including $1 million in product donations and $1 million to help the American Red Cross, St. Bernard Project and other disaster relief partners. Lowe’s is also assisting nonprofit Pro customers.

Lowe’s also hosted 13 drive-through bucket brigade events in Louisiana on Friday, September 10. Lowe’s and its disaster relief partners, including Louisiana VOAD, SBP and Reach Out WorldWide, passed out more than 7,000 free disaster relief buckets filled with cleanup supplies. Each store distributed 500-plus buckets filled with goggles, respirators, sanitizer, bug spray, water, scrub brushes, bleach and work gloves.