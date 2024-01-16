Get protected from HPV at this upcoming free Cervical Health Event

January 16, 2024
January 16, 2024

The Louisiana Department of Health and the Terrebonne Parish Health Unit will host a Cervical Health Event on January 24, 2024 from 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. at the Terrebonne Parish Main Library.

“9/10 men and 8/10 women will contract HPV at some point in their life, and 91% of cervical cancers are caused by HPV,” reads an informational flier from the Louisiana Department of Health. “However, the HPV Vaccine 97% successful if given before an infection. Get protected now.”

The Cervical Health Event that will provide cervical health screenings, STI screenings, HPV, Flu and COVID-19 vaccinations and more. This event is FREE and open to the public. Anyone at the event who gets a vaccine will receive a $20 Rouses Gift Check, courtesy of the Autism Society of Greater New Orleans.

STAFF

