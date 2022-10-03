Get Ready to “Explore Houma” as Houma Area Convention and Visitors Bureau rebrands

The Houma Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (HACVB) unveiled a new identity and logo that elevates the company’s brand as it promotes Terrebonne Parish tourism on a global scale with the new name, Explore Houma.

While the brand structure will remain the same, the decision to convert the name and logo was made to reflect more continuity within the existing brand and the business. Explore Houma was the name ultimately selected as it best represents what we are inviting people to do – explore our community and the unique and authentic Cajun culture that you can only find here in Louisiana’s Bayou Country.

“Bringing more continuity to our brand will better help us to serve Terrebonne Parish as it solidifies who are and what we do,” stated Sondra Corbitt, Executive Director. “We look forward to our future with this new identity and continuing our job of promoting our community as Explore Houma.”

Created by Innovative Advertising, the new logo features different shades of bayou-inspired green from our primary color palate. The egret and tagline, “Louisiana’s Bayou Country,” are prominent representations of inclusivity, connecting Houma and Terrebonne Parish as one community.