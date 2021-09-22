Get your muu muus ready for the Hurricane Ida Benefit Maw Maw Walker Cocktail Stroll

The first annual Maw Maw Walker-Cocktail Stroll and Concert is presented by Rau Plastic Surgery and People’s Drugstore and will take place Saturday, September 25.

The day will begin early with white beans and fried fish lunches provided by Page Insurance at noon for volunteers for the Downtown Debris Cleanup, which also starts at noon. Groups will break up to help gather trash and debris around downtown that will be disposed of behind Bayou Terrebonne Distillers. After the cleanup, get your muu muus ready, because it will be time for the Maw Maw Walker Cocktail Stroll presented by Richard’s Kitchen Store.

The Maw Maw Walk will be an informal stroll to various participating stops downtown. The stops will be quick and will include a free sample of a featured cocktail that will also be available for purchase. At the end of the cocktail stroll, participants will vote on the best cocktail. Establishments not serving drinks will participate in other creative ways and all proceeds of sales will go towards Ida relief efforts. Meanwhile, at the Gabasse Street Bridge, the Tyron Benoit Band will be performing starting at 6 p.m.

This is a free event, open to the public. Free BBQ plates will be provided by Cajun Meat Market and free ice cream will be provided by Zack’s Frozen Yogurt. Get creative with your outfit because a Muu Muu Contest will be held sponsored by Broussard and Dove for all the maw maw and paw paws! A panel of judges will award the best dressed during the band’s set break.

The idea for the Maw Maw Walker was originally conceived as a way to bring a “Red Dress Run” type event to the bayou. “We wanted to create a pedestrian-friendly event that would celebrate downtown Houma, its beauty, and proprietors in a festive way,” Hache Grant Association President Noah Lirette said. “There’s been a decline in foot traffic downtown for some time, causing several businesses to shut down. We wanted to bring people back to the heart of Houma and enjoy it.”

Lirette said the groundwork was already set for the Maw Maw Walker when Ida hit, so it seemed like a waste to abandon the project just when the community needed a reprieve the most. So, instead of charging admission, they decided to make the event completely free to the public, including the food, concert, and walk itself. “It’s time for our community back together where it all began and have a little fun,” Lirette said.

All proceeds from sales of cocktails and soft drinks will be donated to Hurricane Ida relief efforts. Although this is a free event, in lieu of tickets for entry, it is asked that participants bring one school supply item for the school supply drive. Donations are also being accepted through the Hache Grant Association Venmo account, @hache-grant