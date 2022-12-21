GFP and DDG to partner on designing new Nicholls College of Nursing Building

GFP Architecture Interior Design announced that their firm has been selected to design the new College of Nursing Building at Nicholls State University. “We are partnering with DDG (Duplantis Design Group) on the design of this new facility. We have a long, rich history of design in both healthcare and higher education and this project merges these to bring healthcare operations into the clinical training setting. This project is important for the continued growth of Nicholls State University and will train some of the future healthcare providers for our state. Thank you, Nicholls State, for trusting in our experience and including us as a partner in your growth,” reads a statement from GFP Architecture Interior Design.

In September of this year GFP announced a merger with Houston Lirette Architects in Houma, LA. Houston’s firm joined the rapidly growing team of design professionals at GFP including Scott Kinnaird, Katie Vidrine, and Tim Allen, FACHE. Read the original article here. The firm has experience in residential, sports, civic, education, banks, healthcare. leisure, retail, government, and religious projects.

DDG is a comprehensive design firm that has successfully completed over 4,500 projects across the Gulf Coast Region. The firm has experience in industrial, commercial, retail, single-family and multifamily subdivisions, education, municipal projects, master planning and feasibility studies, parks and recreation, coastal restoration and protection, and medical projects.