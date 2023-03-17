Gibson man killed in single vehicle crash

On March 16, 2023, shortly after 10:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 57 near Express Boulevard. The crash claimed the life of 37-year-old Tyrone Singleton of Gibson.

The preliminary investigation revealed Singleton was traveling north on LA Hwy 57 while driving a 2007 Infiniti G35. For reasons still under investigation, the Infiniti crossed the centerline while in a curve, traveled off the roadway to the left, struck a utility pole, and overturned.

Singleton, who was not restrained at the time of the crash, was ejected from his vehicle and died at the scene.

A standard toxicology sample was collected from Singleton and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troop C has investigated 5 fatal crashes resulting in 6 fatalities in 2023.