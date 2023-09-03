Gibson Man Killed in Two-Vehicle St. John the Baptist Parish Crash

On September 2, 2023, shortly before 12:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 3213 about 2 miles north of Louisiana Highway 3127. The crash claimed the life of 32-year-old Terrence Stewart of Gibson.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2018 Nissan Maxima, driven by Stewart, was traveling south on LA Hwy 3213 while a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling north. For reasons still under investigation, the Nissan crossed the center line into the path of the Chevrolet. The driver of the Chevrolet attempted to avoid a collision by steering to the right but was struck by the Nissan.

Stewart, who was not properly restrained, suffered serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died. The driver of the Chevrolet and his two passengers were properly restrained and suffered minor injuries.

A standard toxicology sample was collected from Stewart to be submitted for analysis. The driver of the Chevrolet was not suspected of being impaired and voluntarily submitted to a breath sample which showed no alcohol detected. This crash remains under investigation.

Buckle up for safety every time you get into a vehicle, whether you’re the driver or a passenger. Seatbelts are your first line of defense in a crash, significantly reducing the risk of injury or death. Make it a habit to ensure that everyone in the vehicle is properly secured with their seatbelts before starting the journey. By taking just 3 seconds to buckle up, you can help prevent a tragedy.

Troop C has investigated 21 fatal crashes resulting in 23 fatalities in 2023.