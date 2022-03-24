Girl Scout Brownie Earns Top Cookie Seller Status, and Donates to Local Charities

Brownie Cynthia Gros of Girl Scouts Louisiana East Troop 40561 is doing some amazing things in her community. Cynthia is donating 2,400 boxes of Girl Scout cookies to New Orleans-area charities. In her pursuit of reaching her donation goal, she achieved the status of being the 2022 Top Cookie Seller for Girl Scouts Louisiana East, selling 4,001 boxes of cookies.

The second grader sold cookies door to door, in her front lawn, at family gatherings and made phone calls to get the word out. One of these phone calls landed her an amazing deal: if she selected a local charity to send 1,000 boxes of cookies to, the donor (who wishes to remain anonymous) would fund the donation, as well as match it with an additional 1,000 boxes to charity of their choice.

Additional funds were received from Superior Construction, Mullin Landscape and Paul and Kolby Hodge, as well as Accounting Services Unlimited and Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Cynthia’s total donations have resulted in 2,400 cookie boxes reaching New Orleans – area charitable organizations.

Cynthia set out to choose local non-profits with which she felt strongly connected. She chose Children’s Hospital New Orleans for how well they treated her when as a patient and GiGi’s Playhouse for their impactful services for local children with Down Syndrome, including a close friend. Her donor selected New Orleans Mission for their comprehensive work in addressing the needs of people experiencing homelessness, addiction and abuse.