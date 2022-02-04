Girl Scout Daisy Launch Party Offers a Day of Fun

Calling girl moms! Girl Scouts Louisiana East is hosting a Girl Scout Daisy Launch Party on Saturday, February 5, at the Terrebonne Parish Main Library, located at 151 Library Drive at 1:30 p.m.

GSLE invites girls in grades kindergarten through first grade to attend a day of fun and engaging activities, and the opportunity to earn the “Toy Business Designer” badge. Parents will participate along with their children and chat with GSLE staff to discuss how Girl Scouts can build courage, confidence and character in your daughter.

Registered Daisy Girl Scouts are welcome, but are encouraged to invite a friend who is not in Girl Scouts to join in on the fun. Those who aren’t able to attend in person can participate virtually via zoom. To access the registration form, visit the GSLE website at https://www.gsle.org/en/events/recruitments-near-me.html.