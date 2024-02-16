Girl Scouts Louisiana East Celebrates National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend February 16 through 18 With Special Promotion

Girl Scouts Louisiana East invites communities across southeast Louisiana to celebrate National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend, happening February 16 through 18 with a special Council-wide promotion. From now through Thursday, February 29, any direct ship sales of 6 to 12 packages purchased from Girl Scouts in southeast Louisiana will have a flat shipping rate of $5.

“The southeast Louisiana community has been supportive of our Girl Scouts year over year,” said Rebecca Pennington, CEO of Girl Scouts Louisiana East. “As a thank you from our Council, we are thrilled to offer this promotion through February 29 to show our continued appreciation of everyone’s support.”

The 2024 national Girl Scout Cookie season theme, Unbox the Future, aims to remove social barriers that often keep girls boxed in. The Girl Scout Cookie Program® is the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls and builds courage, confidence and character through girl-led experiences. As a result, girls kickstart their limitless, barrier-breaking futures ‘outside the box’ by learning transferable life skills including goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills and business ethics.

National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend marks a time when America’s favorite cookies are widely available across the United States with each purchase supporting local Girl Scouts. Through Cookie sales, Girl Scouts fund invaluable experiences like attending Girl Scout summer camp, going on fun field trips and spearheading meaningful community service projects. As consumers open their favorite package of Girl Scout Cookies, they are unboxing the future for girls in their community. Behind every Girl Scout Cookie purchase is a troop exploring their leadership potential, building lifelong friendships and making the world around them a better place.

How to Purchase Girl Scout Cookies This Year

If you know a registered Girl Scout, support her and her troop by finding out how she’s selling cookies—whether in person, online or both! Don’t know a Girl Scout? Please consider purchasing directly from our Wrangler/Spur Girl Scouts here.

Beginning March 1, consumers who don’t already know a Girl Scout can visit the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to find a cookie booth near them, purchase from a local troop for direct shipment or donate Girl Scout Cookies to local organizations.

You can also text COOKIES to 59618 to stay informed about how to purchase Girl Scout Cookies and other exciting Girl Scout news. Learn more about the Terms and Conditions and the SMS Privacy Policy.

Girl Scouts in grades K–12 can start their journey to fun, friendship, and new experiences by joining the world’s largest entrepreneurial organization for girls at any point in the year. Girls can join and adults can become volunteers at www.gsle.org/join .