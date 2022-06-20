Girl Scouts to host Volunteer Kickoff

Girl Scouts Louisiana East is accepting registration for its 2022 Volunteer Kickoff event. The annual event will be held on the second floor of the Thibodaux Regional Wellness Center on Saturday, July 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The event will begin with a flag ceremony and rededication, followed by group discussions, lunch, an awards ceremony, and much more. Supporters can purchase three different types of tickets, which will include lunch with vegan options, and the option of purchasing a shirt.

GSLE is working on additional plans for the Volunteer Kickoff. “We are working to create a networking event for Friday evening that will include an opportunity to enjoy some quality time connecting with fellow volunteers, as well as the ability to complete your registration early and get your materials for Saturday in advance. We will send you more information on that as we finalize the details,” reads a statement from Girl Scouts Louisiana East.

According to their website, Girl Scouts Louisiana East helps girls bring their dreams to life by working together to build a better world. GLSE aims to build girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. The Volunteer Kickoff is an adult event, all participants are required to be registered Adult Girl Scouts. Registration can be completed online here.