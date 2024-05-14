Girls on the Run of Bayou Region Launches Camp Program

THIBODAUX – For more than 12 years, Girls on the Run Bayou Region has provided life-changing after-school programming to girls ages 8-13. The organization—whose evidence-based curricula is known for being both fun and effective—is now offering Camp GOTR.

Camp GOTR by Girls on the Run provides a one-of-a-kind opportunity for all girls to develop self-confidence and learn life skills they can use now and as they grow. Girls will enjoy building friendships in an exciting and inclusive setting that includes interactive games, being physically active, and expressing creativity through arts and crafts and storytelling. Led by caring and qualified Girls on the Run coaches, this week-long camp combines the best of the Girls on the Run program with all the fun of camp.

“Over the years we have heard from girls and families alike that they would love to see Girls on the Run offer a camp program”, said Aimee Johnson, council director of Girls on the Run Bayou Region. “We are thrilled to now offer Camp GOTR, an exciting addition to our list of programming options. Camp GOTR provides a tremendous opportunity for girls who may have not yet experienced the magic of Girls on the Run, as well as an opportunity for girls to continue to enjoy our program beyond the school year.”

The program is designed to address physical, emotional, and social development in 3rd through 5th grade girls through fun and engaging lessons. Using an intentional curriculum that incorporates small and large group games, physical activity, interactive workshops, and individual reflection, girls learn valuable skills to help them build meaningful and positive connections with others.

Camp GOTR is open to rising 3rd – 5th grade girls and will be offered June 3rd-8th at Thibodaux Regional Wellness Center. For more information please visit www.gotrbayouregion.org