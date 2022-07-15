Girls on the Run Seeking Coaches To Lead Future Leaders of the World

Girls on The Run Bayou Region is seeking volunteers to help coach and lead a team of girls.

The organization needs coaches. As a coach, you will receive tools and training to lead a team of girls toward their goals and help them recognize their limitless potential.

The volunteer position works with a team of other coaches to facilitate the Girls on the Run curriculum to program participants. The position entails approximately four hours per week for a 10-week commitment.

Requirements for the position include:

Must be at least 18 years old

CPR and First Aid certified

Must consent to and complete a background check

Attend Girls on the Run coach training

Attend all (two) practices per week for a weekly time commitment of approximately four hours

Have fun!!

Responsibilities for being a coach are:

Serve as a role model for program participants

Prepare, organize, and supervise weekly lessons

Collaborate with other coaches for successful lesson delivery

Facilitate communication with parents/guardians of program participants

Participate in the Girls on the Run 5K

Plan and coordinate your team’s end-of-season party

To learn more or to register, visit www.gotrbayouregion.org, or contact the program director at andrea.naquin@girlsontherun.org.