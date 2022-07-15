Girls on the Run Seeking Coaches To Lead Future Leaders of the World

July 15, 2022
Girls on The Run Bayou Region is seeking volunteers to help coach and lead a team of girls.



The organization needs coaches. As a coach, you will receive tools and training to lead a team of girls toward their goals and help them recognize their limitless potential.

The volunteer position works with a team of other coaches to facilitate the Girls on the Run curriculum to program participants. The position entails approximately four hours per week for a 10-week commitment. 

Requirements for the position include:



  • Must be at least 18 years old
  • CPR and First Aid certified
  • Must consent to and complete a background check
  • Attend Girls on the Run coach training
  • Attend all (two) practices per week for a weekly time commitment of approximately four hours
  • Have fun!!

Responsibilities for being a coach are:

  • Serve as a role model for program participants
  • Prepare, organize, and supervise weekly lessons
  • Collaborate with other coaches for successful lesson delivery
  • Facilitate communication with parents/guardians of program participants
  • Participate in the Girls on the Run 5K
  • Plan and coordinate your team’s end-of-season party

To learn more or to register, visit www.gotrbayouregion.org, or contact the program director at andrea.naquin@girlsontherun.org.

Heidi Guidry
