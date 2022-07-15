Girls on the Run Seeking Coaches To Lead Future Leaders of the World

Girls on The Run Bayou Region is seeking volunteers to help coach and lead a team of girls.
The organization needs coaches. As a coach, you will receive tools and training to lead a team of girls toward their goals and help them recognize their limitless potential.
The volunteer position works with a team of other coaches to facilitate the Girls on the Run curriculum to program participants. The position entails approximately four hours per week for a 10-week commitment.
Requirements for the position include:
Responsibilities for being a coach are:
To learn more or to register, visit www.gotrbayouregion.org, or contact the program director at andrea.naquin@girlsontherun.org.