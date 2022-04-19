Girls only STEM Challenge Competition

BayouSTEM and Fletcher Technical Community College are hosting Girls Design for Good STEM Challenge Day, a free hands-on mini-workshop and competitive engineering design challenge on Saturday, April 30, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The one day event for girls only will feature a design challenge is focused on Coastal Issues where participants will be able to learn from professionals in the field while developing their own design proposals.

Christie Landry, Director of BayouSTEM said the focus of the Good Day Challenge is coastal issues related to land loss, climate change, and restoration efforts. “We would like to incorporate mitigation efforts to reduce coastal land loss, but also some of the outfall associated with the introduction of some of these efforts. This can include relocation, job losses, health concerns, etc,” said Landry.

The challenge day is designed for seventh and eighth grade girls, and is organized around two main sets of activities: the training workshops with mini-challenges to introduce topics related to coastal issues, and the design challenge, which promotes creative incorporation of the training workshops into a collaborative project design pitch that addresses mitigation of coastal issues we face in Louisiana.

In the morning sessions, participants will choose the workshops they would like to attend to gather the information needed to complete the design challenge at the end of the day. Morning workshops will include a mini-challenge for students to compete and receive a score; teams will have the option to split up for workshops to gather the most knowledge available to them for successful completion of the design challenge in the afternoon.

Guests will enjoy complimentary lunch with mentors and professionals in STEM fields associated with Coastal Issues to talk about career options and opportunities.

In the afternoon Design Challenge, participants will work in their teams to develop a business plan/model of an engineering firm that will propose a solution to one of the Coastal Issues presented in the morning sessions. Each team will have five minutes to propose their solutions/findings to a panel of judges who will rank the proposals. Winners of the mini-challenges and the design challenge will be announced at the end of the day.

“This is our first attempt at a Girls Design Challenge day, so we have a rough idea of what will happen during the day. We plan to include many opportunities for hands-on activities and experiences for the participants. I am very excited to bring this opportunity to our area, and I hope to see you (and your team) at the event!” said Landry.

Registration for the Girls Design for Good Challenge Day can be completed here.