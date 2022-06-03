GIS to host Hiring Event at Fletcher

Grand Isle Shipyard will host a Hiring Event on Tuesday, June 7, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fletcher Technical Community College.

The shipyard is seeking candidates for the following positions:

Environmental techs

Blaster painters

Offshore positions

CDL drivers

E&I techs

Fitters

Founded in 1948, GIS has evolved in the energy sector in the Gulf of Mexico, and is one of the most trusted and diversified construction service providers in the region, with 12 locations.

Fletcher Technical Community College is located at 1407 LA 311, in Schriever. For more information, visit the GIS website.