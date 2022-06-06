Give back night to benefit the BCCM

Alabama seafood company recalls 1-lb packages of crab meat
June 6, 2022
Fletcher celebrates library reopening
June 6, 2022

Grady V’s Restaurant will host a give back night benefitting Bayou Country Children’s Museum this Thursday, June 9, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.



Supporters can stop by Grady V’s and mention Bayou Country Children’s Museum while dining in or placing a take out order. Grady V’s will donate 15 percent of all sales to the Bayou Country Children’s Museum, helping in their rebuilding effort. Due to damages incurred by Hurricane Ida, the Bayou Country Children’s Museum remains closed. The BCCM’s Hurricane Committee is currently discuss rebuilding plans.

For more information about the Bayou Country Children’s Museum and the rebuilding plans, visit their website.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

Emily Tuttle

June 6, 2022

Terrebonne Teacher, Emily Tuttle, Named 2023 Teacher of the Year Semi-Finalist

Read more