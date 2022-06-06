Give back night to benefit the BCCM

Grady V’s Restaurant will host a give back night benefitting Bayou Country Children’s Museum this Thursday, June 9, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Supporters can stop by Grady V’s and mention Bayou Country Children’s Museum while dining in or placing a take out order. Grady V’s will donate 15 percent of all sales to the Bayou Country Children’s Museum, helping in their rebuilding effort. Due to damages incurred by Hurricane Ida, the Bayou Country Children’s Museum remains closed. The BCCM’s Hurricane Committee is currently discuss rebuilding plans.

For more information about the Bayou Country Children’s Museum and the rebuilding plans, visit their website.