Give the gift of wellness to your father with Thibodaux Regional

Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center invites you to honor and celebrate the men in your life this Father’s Day at its annual Like Father Like Son Boot Camp. Instructed by a fitness specialist, the one hour bootcamp will provide guests with a fun-filled and challenging routine, allowing fathers, sons, and grandfathers to bond over sports drills, weightlifting, and much more.

The boot camp will be held on Wednesday, June 15, and Friday, June 17, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m, at Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center, located at 726 N Acadia Road.

Admission to the event is $25 for Thibodaux Regional members and $45 for non-members.

To register for the Like Father Like Son Bootcamp, visit the member services desk, or call Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center Member Services at 985-493-4950