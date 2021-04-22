‘Give Where You Live’: BayouGIVES Day to Benefit 65 Local Nonprofits

Bayou Community Foundation invites you to “Give Where You Live” and donate to Bayou Region nonprofits on BayouGIVES Day, Wednesday, April 28.

The online community giving event at www.BayouGIVES.org benefits 65 nonprofit organizations working in Terrebonne, Lafourche and Grand Isle that help local residents in need and make our community stronger. Participating nonprofits cover a wide range of community issues and interests, from food banks and youth programs, to substance abuse treatment and animal rescue.

“Our local nonprofits have really been on the front lines feeding and housing those who are suffering the most over the past year, while struggling themselves to provide critical services during the pandemic and economic downturn. BayouGIVES is a chance for us to come together and support our hardworking local nonprofits during this extremely challenging time,” explains Bayou Community Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Armand.

From 12:00 am to 11:59 pm on Wednesday, April 28, area residents are encouraged to go online to BayouGives.org, view the participating nonprofits and donate $10 or more to one or more of the organizations. Early giving is now open online. Every gift goes directly to the nonprofit each donor selects and will be put to work right here in our community. Each gift also makes nonprofits eligible to win additional cash prizes provided by event sponsors.

“Now more than ever, Bayou Community Foundation invites everyone in Lafourche, Terrebonne and Grand Isle to celebrate the generous spirit of our Bayou Region by giving to one or more of our local nonprofits during BayouGIVES. Show your love for this unique place we call home and give where you live!” Armand said.

Food insecurity has increased dramatically over the past year in our community, and the Helio Foundation/Mom’s Pantry will use the money it raises during BayouGIVES to open additional food pantries at Title I elementary schools in Terrebonne Parish. The Helio Foundation also operates Mom’s Pantry, a food pantry at Nicholls State University.

“Far too many students and families in our area lack access to affordable, nutritious food. Every dollar we receive will feed children from Kindergarten through college right here in Terrebonne and Lafourche,” said Executive Director Raegan Creppell.

The all-volunteer staff of the Bayou Lafourche Folklife and Heritage Museum in Lockport is excited about participating in BayouGIVES again and they’ve had a great response from donors during early giving.

“Because of the pandemic, we cancelled our annual fundraisers last year, but the museum’s operating costs have continued. Donations we receive during BayouGIVES will help maintain the building so we’ll be ready to fully open to all visitors when it’s safe,” explained Treasurer Dee Dee Gaubert.

Another participating nonprofit is Women’s Restoration of Houma, a new Christian-based restoration program for chemically addicted women in our area, expected to open May 1.

“As we prepare to welcome our first clients, Women’s Restoration is happy to be a part of BayouGIVES to let more people know who we are and what we do. The money we raise through the giving event will help cover start-up costs, general operating expenses, and purchase any remaining supplies and equipment we need to open our facility and begin helping women in need,” said Executive Director Loretta Pierron.

You can view the full list of all 65 nonprofits and give at BayouGives.org. Online donations with credit card, debit card, or e-check are accepted now through 11:59 pm Wednesday, April 28. With only one online transaction, donors may make gifts of $10 or more to one or multiple nonprofits.

BayouGIVES is hosted by Bayou Community Foundation and sponsored by United Community Bank; b1 Bank; Duval, Funderburk, Sundbery, Richard & Watkins; First American Bank; Henry and Kim Lafont; Renee Lafont; Buquet Distributing; State Representative Joseph Orgeron; Ortho LA; Synergy Bank; State Representative Jerome “Zee” Zeringue, and the Houma Courier/Daily Comet.