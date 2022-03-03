Give Your Pet their Best Shot at Free Pet Vaccine Clinic

Biden Announces Second Round of Free Covid Test-Kits Starting Next Week
March 2, 2022
Fletcher Opens Registration for Second Session Drone Courses
March 3, 2022

March is National Pet Vaccination month and the Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter is helping pet parents give their furry friends their best shot. The shelter will host a free pet clinic on Monday, March 7, offering free vaccinations and microchips to dogs and cats in Terrebonne Parish.

Pet owners must provide a driver’s license or identification card for proof of address. Appointments are required. All dogs must be on a leash and accompanied by an adult. All cats must be in a carrier.

To schedule an appointment, contact Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter at (985) 873-6709.



The free clinic will be held at the animal shelter located at 100 Government Street.

For more information visit www.tpcg.org/animalshelter



STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

March 3, 2022

Thibodaux Regional Health System Recognized Among Top 10 percent of U.S. Hospitals for Outstanding Patient Experience, According to Healthgrades

Read more