GLPC: Access to the port remains limited to assessment teams, utility workers

Port Fourchon remains in Recovery Phase in the aftermath of Hurricane Zeta, and access to the port remains limited to assessment teams and utility workers.

Roadways were cleared enough for tenant assessment teams to enter the port this morning. Work continues to clear downed power lines from roadways and get facilities back online in Port Fourchon. We anticipate that full entry may be possible by tomorrow.

LA 1 is now open south of the Leon Theriot Lock in Golden Meadow with access through to Grand Isle. Port Fourchon Harbor Police remain on duty to monitor traffic and road conditions for public safety, and Harbor Police has a checkpoint staged on Hwy. 3090 to ensure port security and enforce limited entry.

Please stay out of the area until you are given the all clear. Any non-essential travel below the floodgates is highly discouraged. Your presence may hamper recovery efforts to get Port Fourchon fully operational as quickly as possible.

US Coast Guard is allowing conditional access in Port Fourchon for daylight outbound traffic only, effective immediately. See USCG Marine Safety Bulletin HERE. Port waterways will not be full clearance until channel surveys have been completed to Coast Guard’s standards. We are working with them to get those surveys done as soon as possible.

In addition, Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1 has issued a boil water advisory for the area below the Leon Theriot Lock in Golden Meadow. Read their Public Service Announcement No. 102920 HERE.

EMERGENCY STORM HARBOR MARINA:

With the end of this storm, the Emergency Storm Harbor Marina has been deactivated and is being closed. All vessels in the marina must be cleared per ordinance guidelines.

Visit this link to view GLPC Ordinance No. 74 regarding Storm Harbor Marina use:

http://portfourchon.com/wp-content/uploads/Ordinance74.pdf

NOTIFICATIONS AND WEATHER INFORMATION:

