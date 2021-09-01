GLPC: LA 1 still closed to traffic south of Leon Theriot Lock in Golden Meadow

From the Greater Lafourche Port Commission:

Port Fourchon remains in Recovery Phase after Hurricane Ida. This means that the storm has passed, and port personnel are working to access the area, assess roadways, waterways, and facilities, and clear debris.

Port Commission assessment teams are on the ground and have been actively working toward safe entry, but much remains to be done.

LA 1 still currently closed to traffic south of the Leon Theriot Lock in Golden Meadow. The roadway will not be reopened until it has been assessed for safety and debris has been cleared.

After roadways are cleared for passage, the Port Commission will notify port businesses when LIMITED access is given to Port Fourchon tenants to return and assess any damage to facilities. Port reentry will be a phased approach, with tenant assessment teams being allowed into port first to assess facilities and assets. Standard reentry protocols will be followed.

Waterways into and within Port Fourchon and all along Bayou Lafourche are impeded by multiple obstructions and sunken vessels. NOAA Coast Survey is conducting channel surveys in the port, but expect delayed waterway access to Fourchon facilities. Vessels should not attempt to enter or exit the port until the Port Commission’s damage assessment has been completed and the all clear is given. This is for safety and security purposes.

The Ted Gisclair Floodgate in Larose and the Leon Theriot Lock in Golden Meadow remain closed to all marine traffic.

Please stay out of the area until you are given the all clear. Your presence may hamper recovery efforts to get Port Fourchon fully operational as quickly as possible.

Port Fourchon Harbor Police and other first responder agencies remain on duty to monitor conditions for public safety.

A 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew is in place until further notice for all of Lafourche Parish as ordered by the Lafourche Parish President.