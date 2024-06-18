GLPC opening the Emergency Storm Harbor Marina to All Commercial Fishing Vessels

Due to high water levels in areas south of the levee, GLPC is opening the Emergency Storm Harbor Marina effective immediately to commercial fishing vessels seeking safe harbor within the South Lafourche Levee System. Utilization of this marina will be on a first come, first served basis. Harbor Police will be on scene to monitor marina activity. We will continue to evaluate water levels in and around Port Fourchon and keep you updated with any developing weather-related issues.

Visit this link to view GLPC Ordinance No. 74 regarding Storm Harbor Marina use:

http://portfourchon.com/wp-content/uploads/Ordinance74.pdf

If you have any questions or need further information, please do not hesitate to reach out to the Harbor Police Department at 985-396-3911.