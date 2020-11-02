GLPC: Port Fourchon returning to normal operations

Port Fourchon is ending all GLPC Storm Phases for Hurricane Zeta and returning to normal operations. This will be our final update.

Port businesses are up and running under generator power while utilities linemen are working hard to restore electricity to Port Fourchon and beyond. It is estimated that the port will be fully online by the end of the week, if not sooner.

Roadways are open to vehicular traffic to and within Port Fourchon. Please drive with caution when traveling recently cleared roadways and be alert for utility workers and storm-related debris.

Most advisories and restrictions have expired for the Port Fourchon area, including Lafourche Parish Water District’s boil water advisory, the US Coast Guard’s conditional access restrictions on vessel traffic, and the limits on deliveries and large vehicles.

Waterways are open to normal 24/7 marine traffic to and within Port Fourchon per US Coast Guard access guidelines. The 20’ draft limit in Belle Pass remains in effect.

The Emergency Storm Harbor Marina has been deactivated and is now closed.

As always, we will continue to keep you updated with any weather-related issues.

Thank you for staying informed with us through this weather event.