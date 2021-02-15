GLPC: Port Fourchon tenants, others should prepare for potential Elevated LA1 Expressway closure

GLPC is monitoring winter weather reports, as freezing conditions are forecast for our area for the next few days. Port Fourchon businesses, South Lafourche Airport users, and local residents should be alert for updates and prepared for the possibility of adverse weather conditions that may affect travel routes. Please plan ahead to minimize potential impacts to your operations.

As elevated roadways and bridges are always at greater risk for freezing, DOTD has informed us that they plan to prepare the Elevated LA 1 Expressway for icy conditions to maintain safe travel as long as weather allows.

Local and state agencies will be monitoring bridges and highways for icy conditions. Port Fourchon tenants, camp owners, workers and others who utilize the Elevated LA1 Expressway should prepare for the high potential of a road closure overnight.

Residents are reminded to respect all road closures and police barricades, drive with extreme caution, and reduce speeds if you must be on the roads. Bridges and elevated roadways will be first to experience ice accumulation and freezing, and black ice is a significant concern. Please slow down and allow extra time to drive cautiously.

WARNINGS, WATCHES, & ADVISORIES

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY (Upper Lafourche) in effect, with significant ice impacts expected.

HARD FREEZE WARNING in effect today and tomorrow, low to mid 20s, with temperatures below freezing for 12+ hours across much of the area.

WIND CHILL ADVISORY in effect from tonight to noon on Tuesday. Bitter cold wind chill values expected.

We will continue to monitor this winter weather and keep you updated with any developing weather-related issues affecting port and airport.