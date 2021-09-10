GLPC provides latest updates on Port Fourchon’s Recovery Phase

Greater Lafourche Port Commission:

Port Fourchon’s Recovery Phase continues post-Ida as we progress toward getting operations back in business and our tenants back to work.

LATEST UPDATES:

• WATER: Port Fourchon does not yet have running water as previously anticipated. We were informed this morning that there are issues that must be addressed before the port gets water, but progress is being made. We now expect running water in port by early next week. As water service comes back online, Lafourche Parish Water District customers are asked to conserve water and refrain from non-essential use until service is fully restored. Please report any possible leaks to the Water District at 985-532-6924.

• CURFEWS: There is a curfew in place from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. in Lafourche Parish. There is currently a dusk to dawn curfew in effect for both vehicular and marine traffic in Port Fourchon, but facilities may contact Port Fourchon Harbor Police at 985-396-2750 or harborpolice@portfourchon.com to request exceptions for nighttime deliveries.

• COMMERCIAL FUEL: Stone Fuel is operational. Martin Energy will be operational by the beginning of next week.

• BAYOU LAFOURCHE: Bayou Lafourche remains closed north of Leeville per US Coast Guard. This portion of Bayou Lafourche north of the port is closed to marine traffic due to multiple obstructions in the channel, especially between the Ted Gisclair Floodgate in Larose and the Leon Theriot Lock in Golden Meadow. NOAA Coast Survey is finalizing the survey process in Bayou Lafourche but is working with limited access due to shoaling and obstructions throughout the channel from Leeville to Larose. We are awaiting survey findings and will send out an update when that information is received.

ACCESS TO PORT FOURCHON: OPEN

• ROADWAYS: Roadways are clear to and within Port Fourchon. Please use caution when traveling recently cleared roadways. LA 1 to Grand Isle has limited access for property and business owners and emergency services.

• PORT WATERWAYS: The US Coast Guard has set Port Fourchon as Port Condition Normal: Port Open with Restrictions. Vessel traffic is limited to daylight operations only in Belle Pass and Port Fourchon’s waterways. CLICK HERE to view Marine Safety Information Bulletin MSIB 032-21 for details.

• TENANT FACILITIES: Port tenants have been given full access to return to their facilities, and several of our larger tenants have either returned to operations or are readying themselves for operations in the port. Tenants’ employees should contact their employers for specific information on returning to work in Port Fourchon.

NOTABLE INFORMATION:

• POWER: There is no power, and Entergy’s estimated restoration date for Lafourche Parish is September 29.

• COMMUNICATIONS: Most cell service has been restored, but there are still intermittent outages.

• FOOD, GAS, & SUPPLIES: There are no convenience stores, gas stations, or restaurants open at this time.

• CLEANUP & DEBRIS: The Port Commission asks that as you begin to clean the debris from your business property, that you NOT place debris along the side of the roadway. You must stack debris within the footprint of your facility, as there is no debris staging area in port.

• EMERGENCY SERVICES: Temporary fire and emergency services have been established in Port Fourchon, and Port Fourchon Harbor Police are continually working security for the area from a law enforcement perspective.

• GREATER LAFOURCHE PORT COMMISSION ADMINISTRATION OFFICE: We’ve moved! Temporarily. Due to storm damage to our GLPC Admin office building at 16829 East Main Street, we have relocated to the newly acquired building directly behind GLPC Admin. Our temporary physical address is 131 East 91st Street, Cut Off, LA 70345. Our phone numbers remain the same.

Thank you for your support in getting us all back to business safely in Port Fourchon.