GLPC reminds Port businesses to be prepared for freezing conditions

GLPC is monitoring winter weather reports, as freezing conditions are forecast for our area for the next few days. Port Fourchon businesses, South Lafourche Airport users, and local residents should be alert for updates and prepared for the possibility of adverse weather conditions that may affect travel routes. Please plan ahead to minimize potential impacts to your operations.

WARNINGS, WATCHES, & ADVISORIES

HARD FREEZE WATCH in effect from 9:00 p.m. on 12/22 to 4:00 a.m. on 12/25.

in effect from 9:00 p.m. on 12/22 to 4:00 a.m. on 12/25. WIND CHILL ADVISORY in effect from 12:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on 12/23. Bitter cold wind chill values expected.

WATER CONSERVATION

The Lafourche Water District is asking customers throughout the parish to conserve water usage until further notice, as they are expecting a tremendous demand on the parish water system with the approaching freeze. Click here for the announcement.

for the announcement. Fourchon customers, if at all possible, please cut back on filling tanks Wednesday and Thursday so the water system can maintain safe water pressure and have reserves for emergency response. Port Fourchon’s response to the conservation request for the last weather event did help with maintaining water pressure in the parish system.

LOCAL ROADS AND BRIDGES

There are no roadway closures anticipated based upon current weather reports.

There is little chance of winter precipitation occurring, but any accumulating freezing or frozen precipitation could cause icy elevated road surfaces. Local and state agencies will be monitoring bridges and highways when temperatures drop below freezing.

We will continue to monitor this winter weather and keep you updated with any developing weather-related issues affecting port and airport.