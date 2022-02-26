GOHSEP Weighs In on Cybersecurity Due to Tensions Between Ukraine and Russia

The GOHSEP Homeland Security Section along with our Federal and State partners continue to monitor the heightened tensions between Ukraine and Russia. We have determined despite increased cyber attacks being reported in Eastern Europe, there are no known Louisiana specific threats presently. However, this should not prevent us from preparing for and posturing to respond to imminent attacks.

The most critical preparation to be conducted at this time is to adhere to previous guidance regarding cyber hygiene. This guidance can be found at the get-a-gameplan website Cybersecurity section (https://getagameplan.org/make-a-plan/cybersecurity-plan/) as well as the resources provided below by the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

A key element to our success throughout this conflict is communication and information sharing. We ask that all organizations governmental and non-governmental report any cybersecurity attacks, confirmed or suspected, to LA-SAFE (1-800-434-8007 or lafusion.center@la.gov).