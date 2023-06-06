Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo Announces 2023 Admiral

The Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo is excited to announce Charles Michael “Mike” Callais as their 2023 Admiral. Callais is a lifelong resident of Lafourche Parish, is married to the former Blanche Bouvier, and has two daughters, two stepsons and four grandchildren.

Callais is the Chairman and CEO of Abdon Callais Offshore. He is also the Secretary of the United Community Bank board of directors, and serves on the boards of the Greater Lafourche Port Commission, Lady of the Sea General Hospital, and the Bayou Community Foundation as well.

The Callais family is no stranger to the Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo. His brother, Peter Callais, served as the rodeo’s 2004 Admiral. The Callais family also awards community scholarships of their own.

As well as announcing our 2023 Admiral at a media event held recently, the rodeo artwork was presented, and the rodeo artist was introduced to the community. Marilyn Williams Blanchard was commissioned by Admiral Mike Callais and First Lady Blanche Callais to paint this year’s rodeo artwork which will be featured on rodeo shirts and posters.

The event, “Why We Rodeo”, also recognized the 2022 and 2023 scholarship recipients. The rodeo was not held in 2022 as we continued to recover from Hurricane Ida; however, the organization’s commitment to the scholarship program did not waiver. Through a cooperative endeavor with the Lafourche Chamber Foundation, combined, they have awarded over $225,000 in scholarships since 2015.

The 2023 Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo will be held June 29, 30 and July 1 under the new Fourchon Pavilion. The event will feature live music, a King of the Catch Cook-Off, a shrimp boil dinner and vendors, all featuring our Louisiana Cajun culture. One of the highlights of the event is that children 12 and under with a child’s rodeo ticket will receive a free rod and reel, the organization invites you to fish big, win big at the Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo!