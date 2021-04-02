Good Earth Gulf Coast Bourbon benefits Hache Grant Association’s future downtown bandstand project

A Houma distiller and a local spirits retailer have partnered on a unique project enabling customers to aid a project benefitting the southeast Louisiana entertainment industry, while treating themselves to signature bottles from the certified very first batch of a home-grown whiskey, distilled entirely with Louisiana corn.

The first batch of Bayou Terrebonne Distiller’s Good Earth Gulf Coast Bourbon is being sold at Cannata’s in numbered bottles specially marked for the whiskey’s premiere, with a portion of sales being donated to the Hache Grant Association’s planned downtown Houma bandstand.

“We are proud to present our clientele with the opportunity to purchase bottles of this historic whiskey, while also helping a cause that will breathe life into downtown Houma through a venue for musicians who reflect the diversity of cultures we have come to know and love in Terrebonne Parish,” said retailer Vince Cannata, whose Houma locations are making the limited-edition bottles available for purchase, with labels identifying them by barrel number, and certificates that can be personalized by the customers who give them a home. “This product isn’t going to be for everyone, but we know discerners of fine specially crafted spirits will jump at the opportunity to truly partake in a first, while helping a good cause.”

Whiskey master Noah Lirette, who personally oversees the distilling, barreling and bottling processes, expressed pride in the roll his product is playing, as a component of Louisiana’s emerging distilling culture, and helping to turn the bandstand concept into reality.

The bottles are for sale at Cannata’s starting today, Friday, April 2.