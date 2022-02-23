Good Earth Market Scheduled for the Spring

Get a jump-start on Spring by joining the Wetlands Discovery Center for the Good Earth Market on Saturday, March 19, 2022 from 9AM to 2PM in the parking lot of the Terrebonne Parish Main Branch library at 151 Library Drive, Houma, LA 70360.

The Good Earth Market is a celebration for garden enthusiasts with booth spaces available to vendors from all aspects of the gardening and farming industry. Vendors will be selling native plants, vegetables, ornamental plants, orchids, honey, fresh eggs, baby chicks, jams, jellies, baked goods, homemade soaps, and a variety of other items.

This annual market also includes educational workshops. The topics and times of these workshops will be shared on our website and Facebook page once our schedule has been completed. We are also excited to debut our Germination Station where kids can learn about plants with hands-on STEM based experiments they can take home!

The Good Earth Market is also happy to partner with the Terrebonne Parish Tree Board’s Tree Giveaway this year where they will be giving away over 400 trees for free to citizens of Terrebonne Parish!

“We’re really excited to be able to bring this event back to Terrebonne Parish after having to cancel due to the pandemic. And, we’ve got a few new additions like our Germination Station that will offer fun STEM activities for kids and our Litter Bug Bash sponsored by Keep Louisiana Beautiful that will focus on litter education and trash clean up around the Library and Civic Center,” Jonathan Foret, Executive Director, SLWDC.

If you are interested in becoming a vendor, applications will be accepted from now until March 14, 2022. Applications are available for download at www.slwdc.org. If you have any questions, please contact us at (985) 580-7289 or email your questions to jforet@slwdc.org.