Good Earth Transit launches beautiful new bus designs

Good Earth Transit is launching new buses wrapped in exciting local designs that can be seen driving around Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes.

The buses are covered in a variety of images, with each bus specifically highlighting a different local place or activity in Houma, Thibodaux, or other surrounding areas. “We really wanted to use our buses to bring light to hidden gems around the area that the community may not be aware of,” said Good Earth Transit Office Manager Gayle Vaughn. “We want to draw attention to these places so people can enjoy them. We knew our buses would be a great way to do that.”

As of January 12, Good Earth Transit has launched three of twelve completed bus designs— one swamp themed featuring a large alligator, one including a large picture of the infamous Rougarou, and another advertising the Terrebonne Parish Public Library. “Citizens should be on the lookout for a new bus design everyday!” says Vaughn. “We are hoping to launch them all in the next few weeks.”

Vaughn also mentioned that their project to decorate each bus is just a part of a larger revitalization of the whole public transit system. “We are also currently working on launching an app where locals can track where their bus is, what time it will arrive, things like that,” said Vaughn. “It will make the whole public transit experience even easier.” The app is expected to launch around mid-year 2023.

Keep an eye out around town for more of Good Earth Transit’s new buses to see which one launches next!





