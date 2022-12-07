Good Samaritan Saves Family from Drowning After Vehicle Crashes into Canal

On December 7, 2022, shortly after 8:00 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop C responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a submerged vehicle on LA Highway 182 near LA Highway 662 in Assumption Parish. The four occupants of the vehicle, two of which were small children, were pulled to safety by a man who witnessed the crash.

Crash investigation found a 2007 Toyota Corolla was traveling east on LA Hwy 182 when it traveled off the roadway to the right, entered a canal, and quickly became submerged in the water. Due to the thick mud and marsh, the occupants of the Toyota were unable to open the doors and exit the vehicle.

Jeff Lapeyrouse of Bourg witnessed the crash, quickly pulled over, and rushed to help. Mr. Lapeyrouse entered the water, was able to successfully open one of the Toyota’s doors, and removed all four occupants to safety. Only minor injuries were reported in the crash.

Louisiana State Police Troop C is thankful for the efforts of Mr. Lapeyrouse. His quick action and willingness to help prevented this crash from becoming a tragedy.